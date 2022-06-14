"Corn, soy beans and wheat are looking good" Farmers adjust to the heat

Franklin County, Ill. (WSIL) -- As mother nature turns up the heat on our record summer temperatures, farmers are dealing with the impacts.
Farmers across the region in Franklin and Dunklin Counties are seeing a good crop.
Corn, soy beans and wheat are going well.
In Franklin County, with the early spring being wet and a rollercoaster of conditions now transitioning to dry and hot -- the crops were planted about a month late.
Chris Menskowski tells News 3 it's just part of the job.
"If I spent my days worrying about the weather on the farm I wouldn't have any hair. We have had hot days in the summer before and we will have them again. In about 10 days we will need rain."
John Chamness, a farmer between the Franklin and Williamson County lines tells News 3 he is staying positive and busy.
"It's a tough job, but you just gotta get the fields done." says Chamness.
"There is grain bin work that will be needed to be done and that can be dangerous with temperatures going into the 100's." He says other farmers should take their time and try to work during the early morning hours if possible. That isn't always possible.
Over to Dunklin County, Brandon Shelton is feeling the physical impacts of the heat. "It's miserable. Absolutely miserable out here."
Shelton tells News 3 that he is glad his tractor has air conditioning but not all farmers are lucky. "I had to go to three separate stores just to find one part." explains Shelton.
He adds that a supply chain shortage and adding extra work on the fields with the high temperatures makes it even harder on him.
"If we happen to get in a drought, with the diesel prices being five dollars plus, right now it's going to put a bad imprint in our wallets -- on top of everything else happening this year."
When it comes to the rain for Dunklin County, Shelton says it's been very little and too little too late. "When it does rain it's been an inch every few weeks and most of what we need goes north or south of us."
All three farmers are doing the best they can with the constantly changing weather.