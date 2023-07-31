Contour Airlines officially takes flight out of Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois on August 1st

MARION, IL (WSIL) – Contour Airlines officially takes flight starting on August 1st at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois.
These will be non-stop flights to O'Hare Airport in Chicago.
"It's opening up Southern Illinois to easier direct access to business and leisure travel that will invest dollars in our regional economy," Airport Director for Veterans Airport Doug Kimmel said earlier in April.
“The introduction of jet service usually has a positive impact on enplanements,” Contour CEO Matt Chaifetz said in an earlier report. “We see a lot of potential here to increase traffic.
Contour Airlines will offer two flights a day, Monday through Friday. One in the morning, and the other in the evening. Contour will also have one flight out of the airport on both Saturday and Sunday.
Contour is providing a 30-passenger jet to take people to and from the Windy City.
Monday, July 31st is the last day for Cape Air flights.