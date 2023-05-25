Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals come to Du Quoin June 23-25

DU QUOIN, Ill. -- The Continental Tire Street Machine Nationals is set to come to Du Quoin the weekend of June 23rd through June 25th.
You can find hot rods, muscle cars, street machines and street trucks displayed at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds with Pro Street Alley featuring some of the most stunning and innovative Pro Street cars ever built.
The Pro Street category has a rich history at the event. During the 1970's and 1980's, Pro Street builders built numerous award-winning and popular vehicles.
Visitors will be able to view the vehicles and interact with vehicle owners with the cars and trucks on display.
The Performance Marketplace will be on hand featuring industry-leading brands with the latest parts, products and services.
There will be many vendors offering special “Show-Only” pricing as well.
The Egyptian Antique Auto Club will host a Swap Meet where vendors will be offering used auto parts, tools and automotive collectibles.
Participants at the Street Machine Nationals event can enter and take part in the Continental Tire Burnout Contest and Dyno Challenge. There they will be able to show off the true performance of their vehicles.
There will be new categories this year with numerous Pro-Judged Awards which will be handed out as part of the Show-N-Shine Awards.
Other activities and food will be available at the event as well.
For more information, you can find that here.