Conservation police discover numerous wild animals inside Illinois home

DEKALB COUNTY (WSIL) -- A yearlong investigation by the Illinois Conservation Police on Tuesday culminated in a search warrant and the discovery of numerous illegally obtained wild animals – alive and dead – inside a DeKalb County residence.
No arrests were immediately made, but the investigation continues.
Conservation police and other agencies served a search warrant on Tuesday at a home in Sandwich, Illinois.
A 33-year-old woman who lives in the house allegedly was a licensed Illinois wildlife rehabilitator, but police determined her license was fraudulently obtained.
Inside the home, police found caged snakes in the basement and rabbits in the backyard, none of which had water. Officers provided water to the animals immediately. Three dead snakes were found in those cages.
Police also found 12 raccoons, seven opossums, two squirrels, two turtles, one chipmunk and one skunk inside. All were removed and taken to a properly licensed wildlife rehabilitator.
Boxes of wildlife parts were also found.
Police said the woman does not possess an Illinois hunting or fishing license and that she was selling wildlife parts online.
Police contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services because a child lives in the home and the conditions were considered unhealthy.