Community event to focus on helping southern Illinoisans with free items and resources

HARRISBURG, Ill. -- A community event is helping provide resources and free items for the southern Illinois community in Harrisburg on Saturday.
The 3rd Annual Saline County Outreach event, presented by Straight Outta Darkness, is bringing their event to the Harrisburg Memorial Park on Saturday, May 20th at 12 p.m.
The theme for this year's event is "Break Free". Last year, the event brought in more than 1,500 people.
This event started in 2020 as a way to bring hope to those affected by addiction.
The vision continues in it's third year and has grown to serve a much larger population, providing hope to the community, regardless of their situation. This includes those suffering with addiction, homelessness, struggling with mental health, depression, and poverty.
The event is free for the public with activities, food, free haircuts, free Narcan and training, clothes, cash giveaways and more. Items at the event have been donated by businesses, churches, or individuals in the southern Illinois region.
A remembrance service is also scheduled at sunset.
The Harrisburg Memorial Park is located at 921 West Poplar Street in Harrisburg, IL.
For more information, you may call 618-518-7525 or 812-494-1200.