City-wide boil water order in Vienna scheduled Tuesday following water filter change

VIENNA, Ill. -- A city wide boil water order is in effect starting at 3 p.m. on Tuesday for all Vienna water customers.
The City of Vienna will be changing a water filter media. During this time of changing it out, there will not be any water produced.
The city said the outage of the filtering system is anticipated to take 18 hours.
"We will be supplying customers water from our storage capacity and don’t anticipate any service interruption," the City of Vienna said in an online release. "We are asking everyone to limit their usage on that day and to avoid watering lawn or gardens or other avoidable usages."
Following the work will be a city-wide boil water order until samples from the new filters are received back and are accepted.