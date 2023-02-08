City of Herrin Lake sold

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) -- A lake in one Southern Illinois community has been sold by a private residence.
The City of Herrin stated the City Lake #2, just off of Little Wolf Road, has been sold and is now private property. They also said anyone with permits for the lake are no longer valid.
In November of 2022, we reported the city put the lake up for sale. A lake it had owned for decades.
Sealed bids were accepted up through December 27, with bids starting at $1.2 million.
The lake was roughly about 60 acres sitting on a piece of land of about 267 acres.
