City of Carbondale to celebrate 150 years with event on Wednesday

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The City of Carbondale is planning on celebrating their sesquicentennial anniversary coming up at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
The community is invited to take part in the 150-year celebration of being incorporated as a city.
They have announced their Carbondale CommUNITY Sesquicentennial Anniversary to be celebrated on Wednesday, August 23rd at 3 p.m. at 200 S. Illinois Avenue in Carbondale.
We will have a crew there and plan to talk to city leaders and the community about the milestone.