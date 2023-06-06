Church purchases historic school building in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- A historic building in Murphysboro is now home to a church, and they plan to celebrate.
The First Baptist Church of Murphysboro recently acquired the former Logan School building in town.
Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens expressed his thanks publicly as he said the purchase of the building will give the historic structure a new lease on life.
This school was built in 1926 after the original was destroyed in the 1925 F5 Tri-State tornado that ripped a 219-mile path through communities across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.
The former Logan School building last operated as a school in 2000.
To celebrate the new purchase, the First Baptist Church is holding a free event on Wednesday, June 7th from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the former Logan School property at 415 N. 15th Street in Murphysboro. They plan to have a foam machine, inflatables, food, games and more.