Christopher firefighter remembered, memorial ride to be held on Saturday

CHRISTOPHER, Ill. -- Southern Illinois communities are remembering a fallen firefighter who died while serving on the frontlines of a large fire in May of 2019.
24-year-old Christopher Firefighter Kody Vanfossan died at a structure fire in downtown Christopher, fighting the flames along side his father.
"He died doing exactly what he wanted to do; helping the community," Kody’s father Brent Vanfossan said in an interview weeks after the incident.
Kody and his dad were fighting on the second floor of the old Christopher Office Furniture store on Market and Emma Street when the incident happened.
Since then, the community has come together for numerous events honoring Kody and supporting the family and the fire station.
On Saturday, May 6, 2023, there is a Firefighter Kody Vanfossan Memorial Ride scheduled in downtown Christopher at 2 p.m.