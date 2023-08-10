Ceremony planned to unveil new John A. Logan marker in Marion

MARION, Ill. -- The City of Marion will unveil a new marker to commemorate General John A. Logan with a ceremony to take place next week.
This being the 162nd anniversary of General John A. Logan's appeal for Union support.
The new marker will describe the events in the area from back in 1861 at Tower Square Plaza.
Logan stood on the back of a wagon and gave a speech at the Marion Square to rally support for the Union. Ultimately, the result was the region stayed loyal to the North.
The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 19 on Tower Square Plaza in Marion.