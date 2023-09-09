Celebrate the Fall Equinox at Giant City Park with the Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. -- The Southern Illinois Pagan Alliance will celebrate Mabon, the fall equinox, at Giant City State Park on Sunday, September 17.
Mabon is the second of three annual harvest festivals. It is only the second time in the year when day and night are equal in length.
SIPA defines the festival as a time for giving thanks for harvested goods and preparing for more time spent indoors with loved ones.
The festival celebration will begin at noon in Shelter 2 at Giant City State Park. The ritual will begin at 2 p.m. with a potluck afterward. Guests are asked to bring any food they can for the meal.
All ages are welcome. Free parking will be available at and north of the shelter.
Contact either Tara Nelson by text at 618-924-0263 or email at taracatofsipa@gmail.com, or Andi Darnell on the SIPA Facebook Page for information on the event. For information on SIPA, visit its website.