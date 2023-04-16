Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL (WSIL) -- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds, halting service just before 9 a.m. Saturday morning.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said winds were out of the west at around 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. When wind is out of the west or southwest it may cause hazardous river conditions as it can interact with the river current.
KYTC said the ferry will remain closed until winds drop and river conditions improve.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by visiting their Facebook page here.