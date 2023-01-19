 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS THROUGH EARLY AFTERNOON...

A cold front sweeping across the region will bring a few hours of
very gusty winds through early afternooon. West winds may gust as
high as 40 to 45 mph for about three hours behind the fronts
passage.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri,
southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky

* WHEN...Through late afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Tree limbs and other objects may be blown around.
Isolated power outages are possible.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to
reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts
are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration.

&&

Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

By Joe Rehana

CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL (WSIL) -- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KTC) said the Cave-in-Rock Ferry stopped operations early on Thursday around 10:45 a.m. due to west-southwest winds clocked at 21 mph with gusts up to about 30 mph.

The winds have created hazardous conditions which ceased operations and is likely to be closed the rest of the day.

The National Weather Service has also alerted the public of a wind advisory for Thursday.

The ferry plans to reopen on Friday morning at 6 a.m. with their regular schedule.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by visiting their Facebook page here.

