Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL (WSIL) -- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KTC) said the Cave-in-Rock Ferry stopped operations early on Thursday around 10:45 a.m. due to west-southwest winds clocked at 21 mph with gusts up to about 30 mph.
The winds have created hazardous conditions which ceased operations and is likely to be closed the rest of the day.
The National Weather Service has also alerted the public of a wind advisory for Thursday.
The ferry plans to reopen on Friday morning at 6 a.m. with their regular schedule.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by visiting their Facebook page here.