Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL (WSIL) -- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds, halting service at about 11 a.m. Monday morning.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KYTC) said winds were out of the west at around 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. This has created hazardous river conditions on the Ohio River.
KYTC said the ferry will remain closed until winds drop and river conditions improve.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by visiting their Facebook page here.