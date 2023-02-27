 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST /4 PM EST/ THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

By Joe Rehana

CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL (WSIL) -- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KTC) said the Cave-in-Rock Ferry stopped operations early on Monday around 10:10 a.m. due to west-southwest winds clocked at 29 mph with gusts up to about 45 mph.

The winds have created hazardous conditions which ceased operations.

The National Weather Service has also alerted the public of a wind advisory for Monday.

Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by visiting their Facebook page here.

