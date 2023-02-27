Cave-in-Rock Ferry closed due to high winds

CAVE-IN-ROCK, IL (WSIL) -- The Cave-in-Rock Ferry is temporarily closed due to high winds.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet - District 1 (KTC) said the Cave-in-Rock Ferry stopped operations early on Monday around 10:10 a.m. due to west-southwest winds clocked at 29 mph with gusts up to about 45 mph.
The winds have created hazardous conditions which ceased operations.
The National Weather Service has also alerted the public of a wind advisory for Monday.
Motorists may check on the ferry’s operating status by visiting their Facebook page here.