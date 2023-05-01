Carterville teacher gets prestigious award for excellence in teaching

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A Carterville school teacher was surprised with an award for her excellent teaching on Monday.
Representatives with the Golden Apple Foundation surprised Carterville Intermediate School 4th grade teacher Sabrina Gooden with the prestigious Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching in a gymnasium full of her students and school staff members.
Gooden was one of 10 recipients throughout Illinois to receive the award from a total of 570 nominations of 4th-8th grade teachers.
"These remarkable teachers have shown their dedication, creativity and impact on their students and schools. They have also contributed to their professional communities by sharing their best practices, collaborating with their peers and mentoring new teachers,” said Alan Mather, President of The Golden Apple Foundation. “They are not only exemplary teachers, but also influential leaders. The 2023 award recipients will join our mission to impact the lives of even more students by supporting the next generation of great teachers through our teacher preparation programs."
The Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching honor outstanding teachers for having lasting, positive effects on students’ lives and school communities.
Teacher recipients demonstrate – in their teaching and results – significant, positive impact on their students’ growth and learning.
“These outstanding educators have demonstrated their commitment, passion and impact consistently with their students and in their communities,” said Alicia Winckler, CEO of The Golden Apple Foundation. “They are not only making a difference in teaching, but are also inspiring community leaders and lifelong learners. We are honored to recognize them and support them as they advance their learning and continue to evolve as educational influencers.”
Gooden will also receive a $5,000 cash award and a spring sabbatical provided by Northwestern University at no cost.
Award recipients also become Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators. This is a community of educators who play an important role in preparing the next generation of teachers in the Golden Apple Scholars and Accelerators programs, which are dedicated to addressing the teacher shortage in Illinois, according to Golden Apple.
