Carrier Mills Nursing Home celebrates National Skilled Nursing Care Week

CARRIER MILLS, Ill. -- One local residential nursing care center is celebrating nurses all week as part of National Skilled Nursing Care Week.
Nurses, administrators and residents at the Carrier Mills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center gathered outside for a confetti celebration and wheelchair races for the staff on Monday.
The staff arranged new activities for the entire week for the residents to participate in.
They slated Monday as Super Hero Day. Other days this week will be a Casino Night, a Farm Animal Day, and more. An ice cream truck will be making a stop for the residents and staff later in the week as well.
"Nursing facilities, it's really hard work," Carrier Mills Nursing & Rehabilitation Center Administrator Christy Barter said. "Our CNAs, our dietary, our office, everybody, the nurses, it's just really hard work and it's almost like a Christmas week to us. Just showing that we provide all types of care here."
The facility cares for roughly 300 residents across 3 different facilities in Eldorado, Saline Co., and Carrier Mills.
National Skilled Nursing Care Week was established in 1967 by the AHCA. It celebrates the essential role that skilled nursing care centers play in providing high quality 24-hour nursing care to millions of America’s seniors and individuals with disabilities.