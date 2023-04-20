Career Expo held at Herrin High School

HERRIN, Ill. -- Recruiters from around the southern Illinois area were offering career opportunities with a job fair in Herrin on Thursday.
The event was held at the Herrin High School where many students came out to a gym full of job opportunities from a variety of employers.
Booths at the event included the Franklin-Williamson Child Advocacy Center, Herrin Police Department, Herrin Fire Department, Priority Staffing Group, IUOE Local 318, Farmers State Bank, First Southern Bank and much more.
The event was hosted by the Herrin Chamber of Commerce.