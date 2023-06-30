 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values from
110 to 118.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, generally along and southwest of a line from
the Marion Carbondale area, through Paducah, to Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The excessive heat could potentially be
locally interrupted by thunderstorm activity late this
afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

Carbondale Warming Center reduces hours due to lack of funding

  Updated
warming center

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Warming Center is alerting the public of reduced hours, to be open only during the night hours.

The shelter said the reduction in hours is due to a lack of funding for the facility.

They said it won't be a 24-hour shelter anymore and will revert back to a warming/cooling center during the night hours.

A release from the shelter is as follows...

"It is hard for us to say but we will be reducing hours from a 24 hour shelter back to a night time warming/ cooling center short of closing our doors, while looking for more funding.

It is difficult as we enter a dangerous time of the year for the guests we serve. The heat and humidity are at record highs, and many guests who are employed may have to sleep during the day in their cars when temperatures are triple digits. Overall it is very dangerous for the unhoused to have no where to go.

We came into existence to serve those who for whatever reasons could not use the existing shelter structure.

Our guests have been made aware of the situation.

Donations can be made at cwcentered.org. Thank you."

