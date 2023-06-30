Carbondale Warming Center reduces hours due to lack of funding

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Warming Center is alerting the public of reduced hours, to be open only during the night hours.
The shelter said the reduction in hours is due to a lack of funding for the facility.
They said it won't be a 24-hour shelter anymore and will revert back to a warming/cooling center during the night hours.
A release from the shelter is as follows...
"It is hard for us to say but we will be reducing hours from a 24 hour shelter back to a night time warming/ cooling center short of closing our doors, while looking for more funding.
It is difficult as we enter a dangerous time of the year for the guests we serve. The heat and humidity are at record highs, and many guests who are employed may have to sleep during the day in their cars when temperatures are triple digits. Overall it is very dangerous for the unhoused to have no where to go.
We came into existence to serve those who for whatever reasons could not use the existing shelter structure.
Our guests have been made aware of the situation.
Donations can be made at cwcentered.org. Thank you."