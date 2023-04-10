Carbondale Warming Center brings in roughly $60,000 from fundraising event

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A local warming shelter saw many join together to help reach and exceed their financial goal during their latest fundraiser event.
The Carbondale Warming Center announced on Monday the results of their Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser.
Executive Director Carmalita Cahill with the Carbondale Warming Center, board members, community members and city leaders were on hand at a press conference in Carbondale where they announced they reached more than 150% of their target goal from this year's event.
They raised about $60,000 with more donations still coming in.
The funds will go towards supporting the facility, which provides shelter for individuals during extreme heat or cold weather events.
They offer three meals a day and help assist individuals seeking employment options and healthcare needs.
"We are so excited and so grateful for what you gave," Cahill stated at the press conference. "It's amazing when you see what can happen when people work together. We didn't do anything. You guys did it."
"This fundraiser, great opportunity again for the community to get involved," Carbondale Mayor Elect Carolin Harvey said.
For more information on the Carbondale Warming Center, you can find that here.