Carbondale seeks mural artists, budgets for three projects

  • Updated
Carbondale Mural

Mural by Najjar Abdul-Musawwir, 108 E Oak St

 ArtSpace 304

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- One southern Illinois community is looking to bring in more artists to create large-scale murals throughout the town.

The Carbondale community is investing $40,000 to create three public murals to welcome and greet visitors and embrace residents.

This is a special initiative  from the Southern Illinois Mural Project, a program of the Arts & Entertainment District Committee in collaboration with the City of Carbondale, SIU-Carbondale, Artspace 304, local businesses and private donors.

The artists must live in Illinois or be a SIU-Carbondale graduate. Artist teams must have their leader living in Illinois or be a graduate of SIU-Carbondale. The artist of artist teams also must be able to demonstrate their capacity to complete large scale art projects.

Here is a timeline for the project...

  • March 9 – Call for Artists
  • April 16 – Qualifications and design deadline
  • April 17 - 21 – Submitted designs considered by building owners
  • Week of April 24 – Winning murals announced
  • May 1 - Installations of murals begin
  • August 15 – Murals are completed

Themes selected for mural designs are encouraged to consider history, surroundings, and purpose of the building site chosen.

Potential mural themes include...

  • A Warm Welcome to the City
  • City of Carbondale and SIU Themes: Bucky Fuller, Clock Tower, Saluki Dogs, Paw Prints, Paul Simon, etc.
  • What puts Carbondale on the Map?
  • What makes Carbondale Famous?
  • Tribute to Carbondale’s Tradition in the Arts (e.g., visual - 2&3 D arts, theater, music, comedy, literature, dance)
  • Carbondale Attractions
  • A Day in Carbondale
  • Carbondale Now and Then
  • Inclusion and Community
  • A Sense of Fun and Whimsy

The budget for each mural ranges from $5,000 - $15,000.

For more information on this project and to apply, you can find that here.

