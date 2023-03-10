Carbondale seeks mural artists, budgets for three projects

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- One southern Illinois community is looking to bring in more artists to create large-scale murals throughout the town.
The Carbondale community is investing $40,000 to create three public murals to welcome and greet visitors and embrace residents.
This is a special initiative from the Southern Illinois Mural Project, a program of the Arts & Entertainment District Committee in collaboration with the City of Carbondale, SIU-Carbondale, Artspace 304, local businesses and private donors.
The artists must live in Illinois or be a SIU-Carbondale graduate. Artist teams must have their leader living in Illinois or be a graduate of SIU-Carbondale. The artist of artist teams also must be able to demonstrate their capacity to complete large scale art projects.
Here is a timeline for the project...
- March 9 – Call for Artists
- April 16 – Qualifications and design deadline
- April 17 - 21 – Submitted designs considered by building owners
- Week of April 24 – Winning murals announced
- May 1 - Installations of murals begin
- August 15 – Murals are completed
Themes selected for mural designs are encouraged to consider history, surroundings, and purpose of the building site chosen.
Potential mural themes include...
- A Warm Welcome to the City
- City of Carbondale and SIU Themes: Bucky Fuller, Clock Tower, Saluki Dogs, Paw Prints, Paul Simon, etc.
- What puts Carbondale on the Map?
- What makes Carbondale Famous?
- Tribute to Carbondale’s Tradition in the Arts (e.g., visual - 2&3 D arts, theater, music, comedy, literature, dance)
- Carbondale Attractions
- A Day in Carbondale
- Carbondale Now and Then
- Inclusion and Community
- A Sense of Fun and Whimsy
The budget for each mural ranges from $5,000 - $15,000.
For more information on this project and to apply, you can find that here.