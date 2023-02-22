Carbondale police investigate vehicle vs pedestrian crash

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale police officers are looking into what caused a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Monday night.
Carbondale Police Department said officers responded to the 100 block of West Walnut Street in regards to a traffic crash involving a car and a person.
This happened at 8:20 p.m. on the night of February 20.
Police said the pedestrian was taken to the Memorial Hospital of Carbondale with injuries that are non-life threatening.
Authorities are looking into the cause of this incident. The investigation is ongoing and active.
Police urge if anyone has information about this incident, they are encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).