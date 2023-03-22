 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5
inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of
creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Carbondale Police investigate crash on North Giant City Road, roadway back open

  Updated
Tyler Horn

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. - The roadway is now open and normal traffic has resumed.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

ORIGINAL: 4:27 p.m. - A traffic crash has closed a portion of North Giant City Road in Carbondale Wednesday afternoon.

Carbondale Police Department ask motorists to use an alternate route and avoid the area as officers are on scene of a traffic crash in the 600 block of North Giant City Road.

Officers will be on scene until the investigation in concluded.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

