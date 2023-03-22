Carbondale Police investigate crash on North Giant City Road, roadway back open

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- UPDATE: 4:55 p.m. - The roadway is now open and normal traffic has resumed.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
ORIGINAL: 4:27 p.m. - A traffic crash has closed a portion of North Giant City Road in Carbondale Wednesday afternoon.
Carbondale Police Department ask motorists to use an alternate route and avoid the area as officers are on scene of a traffic crash in the 600 block of North Giant City Road.
Officers will be on scene until the investigation in concluded.
We will have more information as it becomes available.