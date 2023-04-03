 Skip to main content
Carbondale PD looking for missing Herrin woman possibly in danger

  • Updated
  • 0
Belinda Wicks
Carbondale Police Department

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police are looking for assistance in finding a missing Herrin woman who has been missing for several days.

Carbondale police are requesting the assistance from the public in finding Belinda Wicks, 60 of Herrin, Ill. 

She was last seen on March 29th in the 400 block of West Jackson Street in Carbondale. She was later reported missing on March 31st.

Police say Wicks suffers from a condition that places her in danger.

She is 5 foot tall, weighing 275 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. She may be wearing a white hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on where she might be should contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200.

