Carbondale PD looking for missing adult, could be in danger

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- The Carbondale Police Department are looking for a man who went missing and are requesting the public's help in finding him.
James W. Stanfield, 44, of Harrisburg, was last seen on January 19th in the 700 block of South Marion Street in Carbondale.
Police describe him as 6'1" tall, weighing 135 pounds, with green eyes and black hair.
Police say he suffers from a condition that places him in danger.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Stanfield is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).
