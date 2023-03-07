 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 20.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 12.0 feet
Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Carbondale pastor Darrell Wimberly leads opening prayer for general assembly in Springfield, Illinois

  • Updated
  • 0

Wimberly is known in southern Illinois in various roles, including pastor at the East Liberty Christian Church in Carbondale.

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Darrell Wimberly of Marion, Illinois, led the opening prayer for the general assembly meeting in Springfield, Illinois, on Tuesday afternoon.

Wimberly is known throughout the southern Illinois community where he has helped in many areas, including food giveaways and was a respected member of the Marion High School.

He is a pastor at the East Liberty Christian Church in Carbondale, Ill.

He is also associated with the Connect 360 in Marion and has helped many community members in various community events.

In 2022, the mayor of Marion even declared a day for him called “Darrell Wimberly Day”.

