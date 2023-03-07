Carbondale pastor Darrell Wimberly leads opening prayer for general assembly in Springfield, Illinois

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Darrell Wimberly of Marion, Illinois, led the opening prayer for the general assembly meeting in Springfield, Illinois, on Tuesday afternoon.
Wimberly is known throughout the southern Illinois community where he has helped in many areas, including food giveaways and was a respected member of the Marion High School.
He is a pastor at the East Liberty Christian Church in Carbondale, Ill.
He is also associated with the Connect 360 in Marion and has helped many community members in various community events.
In 2022, the mayor of Marion even declared a day for him called “Darrell Wimberly Day”.