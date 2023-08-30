 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Carbondale Park District launces "School's Out Club" for students on no school days

  • Updated
  • 0
Schoolroom
MGN

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Park District has announced a "School's Out Club" for students on days when school is closed. 

The district hopes this club gives parents an exciting option for childcare on days when schools have a vacation. 

The club is open to students between the ages of 5 and 12. Students will participate in a series of sports, games, arts and crafts. The club promises to build social skills of students each day while still managing to keep a fun environment. 

The Park District will operate its club on a series of scheduled full and half days. Full days will run from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, while half days begin at 11:30 am and end at 4:00 pm. 

The full schedule of days can be seen below: 

  • Full Days: 
    • October 6, 9
    • November 20, 21
    • December 21, 22
    • January 2, 3
  • Half Days: 
    • September 15, 29

Fees will cost $35 on a full day and $20 on a half day for residents of Carbondale. Those prices increase to $42 and $24 respectively for non-residents. 

The district asks parents to send students with a lunch and water bottle, but not electronics or toys. 

The program is located at Lakeland Center, 925 S. Giant City Rd. The club can be reached at 618-549-4222 for more information. 

Tags

Recommended for you