Carbondale Park District launces "School's Out Club" for students on no school days

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Carbondale Park District has announced a "School's Out Club" for students on days when school is closed.
The district hopes this club gives parents an exciting option for childcare on days when schools have a vacation.
The club is open to students between the ages of 5 and 12. Students will participate in a series of sports, games, arts and crafts. The club promises to build social skills of students each day while still managing to keep a fun environment.
The Park District will operate its club on a series of scheduled full and half days. Full days will run from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm, while half days begin at 11:30 am and end at 4:00 pm.
The full schedule of days can be seen below:
- Full Days:
- October 6, 9
- November 20, 21
- December 21, 22
- January 2, 3
- Half Days:
- September 15, 29
Fees will cost $35 on a full day and $20 on a half day for residents of Carbondale. Those prices increase to $42 and $24 respectively for non-residents.
The district asks parents to send students with a lunch and water bottle, but not electronics or toys.
The program is located at Lakeland Center, 925 S. Giant City Rd. The club can be reached at 618-549-4222 for more information.