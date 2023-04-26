Carbondale named one of the cutest small towns in Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The City of Carbondale was named one of the eight cutest small towns in Illinois, according to World Atlas.
The site ranked Carbondale as one of the cutest towns, stating the city as a melting pot of culture and nature, as well as, a great place to enjoy the outdoors.
World Atlas stated Carbondale is the gateway to the Shawnee Hills Wine Trail and is a perfect base to visit and explore area wineries.
Carbondale is home to nine picturesque nature trails and 14 amazing parks, the site stated.
Carbondale is also home to Southern Illinois University, housing students from across the nation and overseas.