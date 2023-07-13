 Skip to main content
Carbondale mourns loss of former firefighter who served 25 years

Carbondale Fire Department

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A local fire department is remembering one of their own after passing away, leaving behind a quarter of a century of serving his community.

The Carbondale Fire Department posted on their Facebook page the passing of Gene Stearns, a former firefighter with the department who served between 1967 - 1992.

"It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of former Firefighter Gene Stearns. He served on the Carbondale Fire Department between 1967 - 1992. Our condolences go out to his family and loved ones," the Carbondale Fire Department said in the post.

