Carbondale man sought for illegal gun possession

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Police are looking for a Carbondale man which has been charged for illegally possessing a gun and ammunition.

Carbondale police are searching for David D. Ward, 23 of Carbondale. He has an arrest warrant for ward for violation of pre-trial release and faces charges of possession of a firearm, obstructing justice, and illegal possession of firearm ammunition.

Ward recently posted bond after being arrested at a home on the 6000 block of Old Highway 13 on February 24, for an illegal weapons possession investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).

