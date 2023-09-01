Carbondale Golden Corral Permanently Closed

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Golden Corral near Carbondale is permanently closed.
News 3 talked with a spokesperson for the local franchise owners which own a handful of Golden Corral locations, including the facility along Reed Station Parkway in Carbondale.
A sign on their door states the restaurant is closed due to air conditioner repairs needed. The spokesperson said those parts can take months to arrive. They also have a location near St. Louis which has been waiting for parts since December of 2022.
The difficult decision to close the Carbondale location comes on the heels of COVID closures, the spokesperson said. This location has never fully recovered from those closures.
We were told the owners ran the numbers and say it's not working out.
Since they are at the end of their franchise contract, they decided to call it quits, the spokesperson said. If they would renew, this would require them to complete a remodel of the local site costing no less than a half-million dollars.