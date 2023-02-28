Carbondale city leaders working with SIU to address gun violence

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Carbondale city leaders will learn more about how to address gun violence in a city council meeting on Tuesday evening.
Watch the city council here>>> https://bit.ly/3mgEpqM
The city is working with a team of researchers from SIU who are identifying the root cause of gun violence in the community, along with ways to reduce it.
Their findings will be presented to council members during the meeting and will answer questions.
The Carbondale City Council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Carbondale Civic Center in the City Council Chambers Room 108.
To view live and past city council meetings, you can find that here.