Cannabis Dispensary Coming to Cairo

CAIRO, IL -- Construction for a new cannabis dispensary building is coming to the City of Cairo.
Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson said he was informed by Blounts & Moore, LLC, they will be building and operating an adult-use recreational marijuana dispensary in Cairo.
This will be a 3,200 square foot facility to be built on Kessler Road near the exit 1 ramp for I-57.
The new dispensary is planned to employ 20 to 25 full-time positions with wages from $19 to $30. This includes healthcare and welfare benefit options as well.
Simpson said the new dispensary is expected to bring in more than $30,000 in new sales tax revenue per month to the City of Cairo's general fund.
This will also provide new property tax revenue for local taxing districts, Simpson said.
Simpson also mentioned he was told by Blounts & Moore this new development will likely lead to the creation of several spin-off businesses.
“Mayor Simpson and the City Council are to be commended for their leadership and forward-thinking approach to economic development! Our team is excited about working with Mayor Simpson and the City of Cairo to create real economic opportunities for a community that is very deserving of it.”, Rita Scott said.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Wednesday, March 29 near Kessler Road at 4 p.m. for the new dispensary facility.
