Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

.Minor flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The river has
crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to crest in
moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Cannabis Dispensary Coming to Cairo

  • Updated
  • 0
marijuana

CAIRO, IL -- Construction for a new cannabis dispensary building is coming to the City of Cairo.

Cairo Mayor Thomas Simpson said he was informed by Blounts & Moore, LLC, they will be building and operating an adult-use recreational marijuana dispensary in Cairo.

This will be a 3,200 square foot facility to be built on Kessler Road near the exit 1 ramp for I-57.

The new dispensary is planned to employ 20 to 25 full-time positions with wages from $19 to $30. This includes healthcare and welfare benefit options as well.

Simpson said the new dispensary is expected to bring in more than $30,000 in new sales tax revenue per month to the City of Cairo's general fund.

This will also provide new property tax revenue for local taxing districts, Simpson said.

Simpson also mentioned he was told by Blounts & Moore this new development will likely lead to the creation of several spin-off businesses.

“Mayor Simpson and the City Council are to be commended for their leadership and forward-thinking approach to economic development! Our team is excited about working with Mayor Simpson and the City of Cairo to create real economic opportunities for a community that is very deserving of it.”, Rita Scott said.

A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Wednesday, March 29 near Kessler Road at 4 p.m. for the new dispensary facility.

For more information on Blounts & Moore, LLC, you can find that here.

