 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Cambria police investigating vehicle thefts

  • Updated
  • 0
vehicle break ins, theft
pxfuel / CC0 1.0

CAMBRIA, Ill. -- Police are looking into a string of vehicle thefts throughout the city.

The Cambria Police Department said they have been investigating the thefts over the last several weeks.

Police said Kia and Hyundai vehicles were targeted and said they suspect a juvenile may be involved in the thefts.

On August 10th, police interviewed a juvenile who was brought in by their guardian about it.

Cambria police said they will forward the information they got during this investigation to the Williamson County States Attorney's Office for the consideration of charges.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Carterville Police Department, Carbondale Police Department and Crainville Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you