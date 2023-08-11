Cambria police investigating vehicle thefts

CAMBRIA, Ill. -- Police are looking into a string of vehicle thefts throughout the city.
The Cambria Police Department said they have been investigating the thefts over the last several weeks.
Police said Kia and Hyundai vehicles were targeted and said they suspect a juvenile may be involved in the thefts.
On August 10th, police interviewed a juvenile who was brought in by their guardian about it.
Cambria police said they will forward the information they got during this investigation to the Williamson County States Attorney's Office for the consideration of charges.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office, Carterville Police Department, Carbondale Police Department and Crainville Police Department assisted in the investigation.