Bus overturned in multi-vehicle crash on Rt. 3

WARE, IL (WSIL) -- Authorities are on scene of multi-vehicle wreck on Route 3 south of Ware, IL.
Alexander County Sheriff Tim Brown said authorities are on scene where a school bus was involved in an accident, along with a semi truck and a car.
Brown said there were multiple individuals involved with minor injuries.
Illinois State Police Troop 10 stated the accident happened at approximately 3:06 p.m.
ISP Troop 10 and emergency personnel are on scene.
Pictures courtesy the Southern Illinois Fire Incidents show the bus is on its side on the side of the road.
We will have more information on this incident as it becomes available.