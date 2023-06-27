Burn bans in place for residents in two counties in southern Illinois

BENTON, Ill. -- Two southern Illinois counties are alerting the public of burn bans in effect starting on Wednesday.
Franklin County Emergency Management Agency and the Jefferson Fire Protection District both said there is a burn ban in place starting at midnight on Wednesday, June 28th.
Franklin County EMA said residents are asked to refrain from open air burning during the modified burn ban. They relayed the following information to residents in Franklin County...
Modifications to this burn ban are as follows:
- Small, attended recreational fires will be permitted.
- This burn ban will not affect the display of fireworks for the upcoming Independence Day holiday.
- Additional exemptions may be permitted by local fire officials. Check with your local Fire Department for further guidance.
- Although modifications have been issued, local fire officials retain the authority to order any fire to be extinguished at their discretion.
The Jefferson Fire Protection District said this ban is in effect for the entire district which includes the residents in the town of Dix, Ina, Bonnie and the Village of Belle Rive. The district said this is in effect until the morning of July 1st.
If you have questions on if you are permitted to burn in your area, contact your local authorities.