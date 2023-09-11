Bucky Fuller Dome Home Board President and SIU Professor Dr. Jon Davey Passes Away

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- The Bucky Fuller Dome Home President and SIU Professor Dr. Jon Davey passed away.
The announcement came from the Bucky Fuller Dome Home's Facebook page, which shared the news of Davey's death.
Dr. Davey was an Architecture Professor at SIU and became president of the dome home eleven years ago in 2012 where he served "during a pivotal and transformative time for the organization," the Bucky Fuller Dome Home Facebook post stated.
"Under his leadership, the restoration of the Dome was completed and plans for a welcoming center were solidified. His affiliation with the Dome and his reverence for Buckminster Fuller was nurtured by his mentor and friend Bill Perk (who passed away in 2022). Jon gave countless hours of his time in service to the Dome, guiding tours, sharing history and telling stories. He shared his enthusiasm for the design theories of Buckminster Fuller with hundreds of students over the years. His absence will be deeply felt," the post read.
The Bucky Fuller Dome Home said they plan to honor his memory and work in the future.