Buckminster Fuller Dome Board remembers Jon Davey

CARBONDALE (WSIL) - People in Carbondale are remembering Jon Davey.
Dr. Davey was a longtime professor at SIU, but also a man known for his contributions to the Buckminster Fuller Dome.
Davey became president of the board for the Bucky Fuller Dome Home in 2012.
He also helped spearhead plans to restore and preserve the dome as a museum.
Judy Ashby serves as Secretary for the board of directors at the dome.
She knew Davey for more than a decade.
“Jon was eloquent in the stories and the lectures and the education he would provide about Bucky Fuller, and what he meant to the community and the globe for that matter,” Ashbury said. “I realize, besides being fun to be around and serious, Jon was a deeply spiritual man and all of that was part of understanding Bucky Fuller, and what that perspective can do for the globe."
Davey taught Architecture at SIU for more than 35 years.
His funeral arrangements haven't been announced yet.