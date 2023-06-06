Brookport Fire Department receives grant for communication equipment

BROOKPORT, Ill. -- A southern Illinois fire department secured a large financial donation to help acquire some tools to help fight fires.
The Brookport Fire Department received a donation of $15,675 on Tuesday, presented by the Illinois State Fire Marshal.
The money is part of a small tools and equipment grant that is given out every year.
While 274 departments applied for the funding, only 67 departments received funds from the grant.
A total of $1.5 million was available this year, however, the Illinois State Fire Marshal's office hopes to secure close to $4 million for next year's grant.
The Brookport Fire Department will use the funds to purchase new radios and radio batteries which will allow better communications with their crew members, along with other first responders.
James Rivera - Illinois State Fire Marshal
"I spoke to the chief today here in Brookport, and they're ecstatic because it enabled them to buy new radios to communicate," Illinois State Fire Marshal James Rivera said. "With not only their fire department, but with other agencies such as their police department. So that makes a big difference. Radios aren't cheap. They're very expensive. So this is something they're going to use towards that project."
"Departments like us, we're small. If it wasn't for this help here, we probably wouldn't be here today," Brookport Fire Chief William Copley said.
"I think it means a lot to smaller departments, Rivera continued. "Whether they be full-time, paid on call, or volunteer. To actually see the state fire marshal come down, personally get involved, and take an interest in what their needs are."
The fire department said they are very thankful for the grant as it helps with better serving their community.