Brookport Bridge to close due to winter weather

BROOKPORT, IL (WSIL) -- A bridge connecting Brookport, IL, to Paducah, KY, is scheduled to close at 5:30 p.m. on Monday due to the icy conditions.
Kentucky Transport Cabinet District 1 is closing the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge based on falling winter precipitation and dropping temperatures Monday evening.
KYTC said in a release the bridge will remain closed until temperatures rise to melt the ice on the decking which could be possibly on Wednesday when temps are expected to reach above 32.
