...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Sleet and snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of less than one tenth
of an inch.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are likely as roadways
turn icy.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Brookport Bridge to close due to winter weather

BROOKPORT, IL (WSIL) -- A bridge connecting Brookport, IL, to Paducah, KY, is scheduled to close at 5:30 p.m. on Monday due to the icy conditions.

Kentucky Transport Cabinet District 1 is closing the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" bridge based on falling winter precipitation and dropping temperatures Monday evening.

KYTC said in a release the bridge will remain closed until temperatures rise to melt the ice on the decking which could be possibly on Wednesday when temps are expected to reach above 32.

