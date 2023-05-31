 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is forecasting unhealthy
conditions for sensitive groups (USG) for ozone for all of Illinois
for today, Friday June 2nd.

Warm, dry and sunny weather along with intensifying drought
conditions are major contributing factors for ozone formation. Air
Quality Index (AQI) forecasts and levels can normally be found at
AirNow.gov, but the unique widespread nature of this episode prompted
this extra NWS alert.

Active children and adults, especially people with pulmonary or
respiratory disease such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor
activity.

Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Air quality
forecasts and tips on how you can reduce your emissions can be found
at www.airnow.gov.

Media Contact...217 558 1536

Boil Water Order lifted for Buncombe Public Water District customers

Boil water
Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0

MAKANDA, Ill. -- UPDATE: The boil water order has been lifted.

ORIGINAL: A boil water order has been issued for Buncombe Public Water District customers effective immediately.

This is in effect for customers who live between Presley Tours and Flamm Orchards, including customers on Gypsy Tree Lane, Misty Meadows, Jacobini, and Deadman's Curve.

The water district informs customers that water used for drinking and cooking purposes should be brought to a rolling boil for five to seven minutes before use.

If you have any questions or need more information, contract the district office at 618-549-0432 or email buncombepublicwaterdistrict@yahoo.com.

