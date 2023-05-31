 Skip to main content
Boil Water Order issued for Buncombe Public Water District customers

Boil water
Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0

MAKANDA, Ill. -- A boil water order has been issued for Buncombe Public Water District customers effective immediately.

This is in effect for customers who live between Presley Tours and Flamm Orchards, including customers on Gypsy Tree Lane, Misty Meadows, Jacobini, and Deadman's Curve.

The water district informs customers that water used for drinking and cooking purposes should be brought to a rolling boil for five to seven minutes before use.

If you have any questions or need more information, contract the district office at 618-549-0432 or email buncombepublicwaterdistrict@yahoo.com.

