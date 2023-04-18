Body found on I-57 early Sunday morning, ISP investigating

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Illinois State Police (ISP) are investigating a body found dead in the roadway on I-57 in Johnson County.
ISP Troop 10 released preliminary information of the body found which happened near mile marker 43 in Johnson County early Sunday morning at 3:16 a.m.
Police said the body was found about 40 yards away from an abandoned blue 1999 Buick parked on the side of the road.
EMS arrived on scene and pronounced the person deceased.
ISP said another vehicle was found about a mile south of the scene. The driver said they knew they struck something but was unaware it was a person due to the low visibility and heavy rain.
The driver did pull over and called 911 to report the crash, police said.
One lane was closed for more than five hours as authorities investigated the crash.