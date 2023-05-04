Bobcat hit by car in Williamson County released to wild 4 months later

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- A bobcat has been released back into the wild after a lengthy healing process after being struck by a car in Williamson County in 2022.
The Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge said they received a call about a bobcat that was hit by a vehicle on December 29, 2022.
The bobcat was hit on Route 13 near where the refuge is. The animal was badly injured and was taken to Free Again Wildlife Rehabilitation.
After four months of healing and rehabilitation, the bobcat was ready to get back out into the wild to its home.
It was released back onto the refuge in Williamson County on Tuesday earlier this week.
The United States Fish and Wildlife Services took some photos of the bobcat at the time it was released back into the field.