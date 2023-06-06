Black bear spotted in Southern Illinois, authorities urge not to approach it

CHESTER, Ill. -- A black bear was spotted in Randolph County over the weekend, prompting the public not to approach it.
The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said they were notified of a possible bear sighting a couple miles south of Evansville, Ill.
They investigated and it was determined, and verified, the bear sighting was a valid report.
"We are encouraging the public not to approach the bear if they come in contact with it. Keep your distance and allow it to move on," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.
The sheriff's office said the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is aware of the sighting and said they have been in contact with a wildlife biologist.
They also attached some links for the public to use to report a signing and additional information about black bears.