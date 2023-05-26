Benton police welcomes K9 officer to the force

BENTON, Ill. -- The Benton Police Department introduced their newest member, a K9 officer named Echo.
Benton Police Officer Jeremy Watkins and Echo will begin a six-week training program on June 5th at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department K9 training facility.
After graduating and state certification, the two will start patrolling the Benton community on a full-time basis.
Police said the new K9 program was made possible by donations from area citizens and businesses throughout the community.
"On behalf of the Benton Police Department and the City of Benton we thank you!" Benton police said in a Facebook post.
They also said this program will help to reduce the use and trafficking of unlawful narcotics and will make the community a safer place.