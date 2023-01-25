 Skip to main content
Benton, IL, crews out in full force, remove heavy snow

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- The winter weather dumped multiple inches of snow in Southeast Missouri and Southern Illinois, causing a mess on roads and parking lots.

This prompted city crews around the area to help in removing the heavy snow to ease traffic.

Benton, IL, street and water crews were also out in full force this morning.

"They were clearing off the outer portion of the Square, main roads and making sure public parking was free of snow," Public Works Director Craig Miles said. "Heavy and wet snow like this is much easier to deal with than ice during frigid temperatures."

Miles said all of the main roads and snow routes were cleared by mid-Tuesday morning. He also said, the rest of their day would be spent finishing out the side roads across town.

