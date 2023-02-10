Benefit planned for shooting victim's children in Marion

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- A benefit is scheduled for the children of a woman killed in January.
On January 6, 2023, Michelle Aumiller's life was taken in an active shooter situation. Authorities identified the suspect as Robert W. Aumiller, the estranged husband of Michelle. He later died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.
The planned benefit will be held at The Pavilion in Marion, IL, from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. on February 26.
Funds raised at the event will go towards the two children who were left behind after the passing of both parents.
Funds will help towards providing future counseling sessions for the children, trust funds, and providing funds for the caretakers.
Included at the event will be music, a silent auction, and food. More than a dozen music artists will be in attendance.
The event is by Matt Basler Music, RSPromotions, and Matthew Hayes.
For more information on this event, you can find that here.