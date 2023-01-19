Bell Ringing Blitz scheduled to help Salvation Army

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- A one day Bell Ringing Blitz is scheduled this weekend to help fund the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois.
Bell ringers will be out on Saturday at six locations across Williamson and Jackson Counties.
Bell ringing efforts during the recent holiday season didn't meet the financial goals set for the Salvation Army for the Southern Illinois area.
Donations given in Jackson County were reportedly at a critical low level.
"The need is so great, and the help cannot be given if the donations are not received. Southern Illinois folks are the only way that the help comes for those in our region," Salvation Army of Southern Illinois Social Services Manager Cami Horn relayed in a recent release.
The organization is also looking for businesses to "match" the kettles if they are able to.
If you would like to volunteer, you can call the Salvation Army of Southern Illinois at 618-993-5854.
Bell ringers will be out from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, January 21st at...
- Murphysboro Kroger
- Carbondale Kroger
- Hobby Lobby (Carbondale)
- Herrin Kroger
- Marion Sam's Club
- Marion Kroger